STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are now three teenagers facing charges in connection to the devastating fire at Stratford’s Shakespeare Theater.
The news of the latest arrest comes as investigators in another shoreline town believe the teens are responsible for two arson cases they’re working on.
In West Haven, fires were set at two vacant properties that are part of the Haven Outlet Mall project.
Authorities said they expect to make an arrest in the case by the end of the week.
“It’s rather rewarding in the fact that now residents can rest assure and rest a little easier that we’ve come to a conclusion to what happened and hopefully make an arrest,” said West Haven Fire Marshal Keith Flood.
The first fire ripped through a multi-family home on Richards Place. Now all that’s left is an empty lot and a chain link fence.
Then, nine days later and just a block away, flames broke out at the old Bilco Company on Water Street.
Both properties were empty and boarded up, purchased by developers who are planning to turn a part of the West Haven waterfront into a high-end outlet mall.
According to West Haven’s fire marshal, those responsible for those fires are already facing charges in Stratford for torching the landmark American Shakespeare Theatre back in January.
Three teens are now facing charges there. Two were arrested on Monday and a third was arrested Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
