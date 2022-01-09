Officials: Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ actor, dead at 65 Gray News staff Updated 15 hrs ago Updated 15 hrs ago | Posted on Jan 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Gray News) - Officials have announced that Bob Saget, most known for his role as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” died Sunday at the age of 65. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bob Saget Official Gray Media Group Company Full House News Danny Tanner Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Scot Haney Connecticut News COVID UPDATE: CT's positivity rate is 24.55% Connecticut News High school girl's basketball coach suspended after team defeats opponent 92-4 Rob Polansky Connecticut News CT high school hockey player dies from injuries sustained during game Andrew Masse Connecticut News Early snowfall totals: Winter Storm Alfie drops more than a foot in some spots Rob Polansky
