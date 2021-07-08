(WFSB) – Authorities are calling on utility companies to be prepared for any impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Blumenthal said he sent a letter to the president and chief executive officer of Eversource ahead of the storm’s arrival in Connecticut, strongly urging the company to take “appropriate action to ensure that there is not a repeat of their performance from Tropical Storm Isaias.”

“Connecticut consumers will find totally intolerable a repeat of Eversource’s negligent actions prior to Storm Isaias --with its disastrous results. Poor preparation and storm response left hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents without power – many for more than a week. Consumer losses of food, prescription drugs and medical supplies totaled millions of dollars while putting people’s lives in danger,” Blumenthal said in the letter.

Eversource, on Thursday, issued a response to Blumenthal's letter saying "We appreciate Senator Blumenthal’s concerns; however, these rabble-rousing comments create unnecessary fear for our customers. We are intensely focused on preparing our response to Tropical Storm Elsa and we can assure our customers that we are ready. We’ve stayed on top of the track of the storm all week. We’ve brought in hundreds of additional line crews to assist with restoration starting last Sunday. We are pre-positioning equipment and crews at our work centers around the state. And it’s important to note that we did all this while at the same time responding to this week’s thunderstorms and restoring power to 80-thousand customers quickly and safely. We cannot stop the storm from causing outages, but we can be ready to respond – and we are."

Eversource officials also plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Eversource and United Illuminating said they were gearing up for any impact from the storm, saying they’ll be better prepared, with more crews arriving in the state ahead of time.

“We understand that a lot of eyes are on us, we completely understand that,” Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, said in an interview with CH 3 earlier this week.

United Illuminating issued a statement the same day saying, “we are carefully monitoring Elsa, as this season’s inaugural tropical storm heads north. UI will again be prepared with additional staff to meet our customers’ needs and repair any system damage as safely and quickly as we possibly can.”

