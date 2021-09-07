NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City officials in New Haven conducted a mask compliance check on Tuesday.

Mayor Justin Elicker and city health director Maritza Bond conducted a downtown business canvass to ensure that businesses are in compliance with the city's indoor mask mandate.

Mask mandate back in effect for New Haven The city of New Haven reinstated its COVID mask mandate on Monday.

They were joined by the fire marshal's office and building department.

In New Haven, the says this time last year, it was seeing about 20 new COVID-19 cases. This year, it’s rocketed up to roughly 200 cases. Because of the that highly contagious Delta variant, the city decided last month, to bring back its mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

“My experience going around the city, people have been really great. Overwhelmingly people are following the mask guidance. Usually, the problems I see are people having their mask down, I just say, ‘hey can you put your mask up’ and most people are respectful and have no issue,” Elicker said.

On Tuesday he visited businesses on Orange, Chapel, and State streets.

Last Thursday and Friday, the task force stopped by 75 businesses, handing out just four verbal warnings.

“The first one is a verbal. The second is a written with an infraction, and the third is a shutdown and when a place is shut down, they have to work with the health department and the task force team on a corrective action plan on how they’re going to mitigate any potential hazard to the public,” Bond said.

Last year during the first wave, the city shut down 13 businesses.

They’re hoping to avoid that this year, thanks to all the education and outreach.

The city says this is just the beginning and will have teams out this week as well to make sure bars and nightclubs are in compliance too.

New Haven's mask mandate went into effect on Aug. 9.

Enforcement includes a verbal warning, followed by a written warning, and finally fines and business closures.

The mandate covers all establishments, including restaurants, gyms and work offices.

City officials said they put it in place in response to a rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which was linked to the Delta variant.