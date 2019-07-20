EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Officials closed the jetty at Giants Neck Heights Beach in East Lyme after two tests detected an increased level of bacteria in the water.
The Ledge Light Health District conducted tests on both Monday and Wednesday in the water near the jetty and noticed an increase in bacteria level.
The Ledge Light Health District prompted officials to close the beach until further tests could be done.
Officials said rain, storm water runoff, or low water turnout could be factors that result in high bacteria levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.