ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Marshals are offering a monetary award for information on the whereabouts on an inmate who walked away from a day program at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield on Saturday afternoon.
Officials from the Department of Corrections, the Fugitive Unit, State Police, Enfield Police, and U.S. Marshals are on the second day of search efforts for 45-year-old Department of Corrections inmate, Christopher Somsky who police said left on foot from an approved furlough program at the college, located on Elm Street.
The Department of Corrections issued a statement that read Smosky is a low-risk inmate, originally from Westport, Connecticut.
Troopers said Somsky is believed to have left the program around 2 p.m. Troopers said Somsky is described as a six-foot-tall bald white man, wearing a tan baseball hat, blue jeans, and a gray sweatshirt.
According to Department of Corrections Offender Information Search, Somsky is serving a Robbery conviction from 2015 at the men's Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute on Shaker Rd. Somsky's maximum sentence for the Robbery is nine years.
Asnuntuck Community College issued a statement on Saturday afternoon that read Somsky is one of 9 inmates who participate in a "Second Chance Pell" grants which allow inmates to attend an Advanced Manufacturing Technology to develop skills to re-enter citizen life.
Asnuntuck Community College President James Lombella said there was no immediate threat to the campus, and the college security is working closely with law enforcement.
Troopers said if residents see Somsky, do not approach him, but instead the Connecticut State Police Troop H barracks at 860-534-1000.
