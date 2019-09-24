LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Health officials deem the water in Gales Ferry safe to drink after testing revealed no contaminants were found in the water.
According to the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority (SCWA), a water test collected on Monday and analyzed by Phoenix Lab on Tuesday showed that all testing parameters are within acceptable drinking water standards.
The SCWA said the water is safe to drink and the 'do not drink water' advisory is lifted.
Officials said none of the products that were missing from the shed and dumped in the pond in the vandalism were detected in the test. Monthly monitoring of these products at the well will continue.
The filling station and bottled water at the Gales Ferry Fire Station will remain open and available through 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The station will be open on Wednesday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
On Monday, hundreds of residents in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard were warned to avoid drinking the water after police said a pumphouse may have been the target of tampering over the weekend.
"It had locks and everything, they tore the door off," said Josh Cansler, general manager, Southeast Connecticut Water Authority. "They must have had a crowbar or something. They pried the doors open."
Police said vandals broke equipment in a storage shed and used the parts, including paper from manuals stored there, to make a bonfire. They said they found pumphouse door broken open and spray-painted. Empty containers were found in the area and in a nearby pond. There's no word on what may have been in those containers.
Impacted residents were able to fill up jugs at a water filling station outside of the Gales Ferry firehouse on Tuesday. Bottled water was also made available.
"The first thing I think is 'Oh my God, I hope I didn't drink any of this water and my dog too,'" said Marlene Ridley of Gales Ferry.
"It didn’t surprise me," said Chris Smith of Gales Ferry. "You know the cops are always going down hillside there, there’s some troubled kids in the area."
The town acknowledged that the water did not appear to have been tampered with, but it can't be sure. The town released a lengthy list of streets impacted by the water advisory.
They include: Bluebird Drive, Bobwhite Trail, Christy Hill Road, Conrad Court, Eagle Ridge Drive, East Drive, Friar Tuck Drive, Heritage Drive, Hillside Drive, Holly Lane, Hyde Park Road, Kings Highway, Kennedy Drive, Lincoln Drive, Laurel Leaf Drive, Long Cove Road, Lark Lane, Little John Court, Ledgewood Drive, Maid Marion Drive, Monticello Drive, Mount Vernon Drive, Nottingham Court, Oakwood Drive, Osprey Drive, Partridge Hollow Road, Parkwood Drive, Pequot Drive, Pheasant Run Drive, Queen Eleanor Drive, Quail Meadow Drive, Robin Hood Drive, Ramblewood Drive, Summit Drive, Sherwood Trace, Terry Road, Vinegar Hill Road, Warbler Way, Whippoorwill Drive, West Drive, Washington Drive, and Whalehead Road.
The impacted pumphouse is the largest tower system for the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority. All tower customers are asked to conserve water until all systems are back online.
"You would have to pump an amazing amount of whatever poison you wanted in there to have any effect, but again nobody wants any poison in their water or whatever somebody might put, so that’s why we took the precaution," Cansler said.
Tampering with a water source is a federal offense and can be prosecuted as an act of terrorism.
The water authority said it is in the process of upgrading the security at all water sites.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is requested to call Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400.
