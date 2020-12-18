ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - An officer's actions during a police-involved shooting back in January of this year were found to be justified by the state attorney's office.
Officials say that back on January 2, Patrol Sergeant Christopher Flynn, Officer Brendon Nelson, and Officer Wojciech Podgorski responded to an apartment on Myrtle Avenue, which resulted in Officer Nelson shooting and killing the suspect, later identified as Michael Gregory.
After speaking with the officers and witnesses, officials found that the officer who shot Gregory, seven year veteran of the Ansonia Police Department 29-year-old Brendon Nelson, had no history of using force against a suspect in the past, nor had the Ansonia Police Department received any relevant complaints against him.
Prior to the incident, an Order of Protection was filed against Gregory back in mid-November of 2019.
As part of the order, Gregory was not allowed to make contact or be a certain distance from the victim's, his girlfriend, residence.
On that night, the victim and Gregory's mother, Victoria Mitchell, said that they wanted Gregory to be taken to the hospital due to his mental instability.
Both Gregory and the victim had been dating for about five years and have a child together.
The order stemmed from an incident where Gregory was arrested after punching a hole in the victim's wall and profusely yelled at her.
Officer Nelson was also present at the time of that arrest.
Further investigation revealed that, on the night of January 2 of earlier this year, the victim walked into the Ansonia Police Department saying that Gregory had been drinking and causing a disturbance at her apartment.
RELATED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Ansonia identified
She also reported that Gregory had scared her and took her cell phone in an effort to prevent her from calling police.
The victim added that officers should get to the scene as soon as possible before he destroyed everything.
The arriving officers were able to make contact with Gregory at the back door and then inside, where he had armed himself with a knife and said that police were going to have shoot him.
Officers repeatedly told Gregory to drop the knife, but he failed to comply.
The report says that Gregory moved from the kitchen to the bedroom and shut the door.
When officers made entry to the room, Gregory was still armed with the knife, prompting officers to taser the suspect.
Gregory did not respond to the tasing and came at officers that were in the kitchen until Officer Nelson shot him.
Body camera footage was reviewed and corroborated the officers' statements.
Officials say the body cam footage does "reflect the rapid dynamics of violent situations that police face in their everyday work".
It also showed that Officer Nelson fired three shots at Gregory, but only one of the bullets had struck the suspect.
The officers kicked the knife away from Gregory and placed in handcuffs with his hands behind his back.
According to the report, the three officers administered first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived.
He was taken to Griffin Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
While the victim was in the police station, one of her friends came in and joined her in the lobby, indicating to police that Gregory didn't want to be alive and "wants to be able to blame his death on someone else".
The victim then told officials that Gregory had attempted to kill himself last week, adding that he had been diagnosed with PTSD, Bi-Polar Disorder and manic depression, but rarely took his medication.
She thought Gregory hadn't taken his medication since June of 2019, later adding that he had attempted to take his own life more than once and that some of his attempts included threats against her life.
The report stated that the victim felt, overall, Gregory was struggling to be alive.
Gregory's mother told police that he had been in and out of psychiatric care since he was thirteen and corroborated that he had been diagnosed with PTSD.
She also said that he had attempted suicide several times over the past three years and should have been on medication, but he never complied.
Mitchell added that by her observation, officers were only in the home for about two minutes before shooting and killing her son.
In response to Mitchell's remarks, the state attorney's office said:
"Victoria Mitchell’s observation as to the little over 2 minute interaction is understandable and yet if the officers had not opened the bedroom door and Mr. Gregory had injured or killed himself with the knife, there would be those saying “What were the officers thinking? They shouldn’t have let a man with a knife stay in a closed room unattended.” Here Ofc. Nelson attempted a non-lethal course of action to safely subdue Mr. Gregory."
Gregory's autopsy showed that the bullet had entered through his left arm and gone through his chest, perforating his left lung.
A toxicology report showed that Gregory did have alcohol in his system at the time he was shot.
The state attorney's office determined that, upon reviewing all the facts and evidence, Officer Nelson's actions were justified and necessary to defend himself and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.