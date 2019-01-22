PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to Portland High School on Tuesday afternoon for an incident involving four students.
Police dispatchers initially called it an "overdose," however Superintendent of Schools Philip O'Reilly clarified, saying four male students fell ill after allegedly vaping in a school bathroom.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
O'Reilly said medical personnel were called to the school, out of caution, and the four students are being evaluated.
In a letter to parents, O'Reilly said "As always, student safety is of utmost concern. The administration will thoroughly investigate the matter and will address this incident in accordance with BOE policy."
