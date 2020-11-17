HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's paid leave program is set to launch early next year.
The officials behind gave an overview of it during a virtual news conference on Tuesday morning.
CT Paid Leave Authority CEO Andrea Barton Reeves provided the overview on the CT Paid Leave program, which should kick off in 2021.
In the 45-minute briefing, Barton Reeves gave a timeline for the program implementation, which starts with employer registration in November and December, and employee withholding in 2021, and field questions.
CT Paid Leave was established by General Assembly in 2019 in "Public Act 19-25, An Act Concerning Paid Family and Medical Leave," as amended sections 232 through 235 of Public Act 19-117.
CT Paid Leave will provide up to 12 weeks (more under certain circumstances) of replacement wages for workers who take extended time off for personal illness, to care for a family member or loved one.
Lawmakers reached a deal on the program last spring.
