MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – As the state continues to move through Phase 1b of the vaccination process, everyone wants to know when they’ll be eligible for the vaccine.
The state is currently move through people 65 and older, but there’s still several groups of people before the general public can be vaccinated.
The general consensus is that it will take a few weeks to get through this current group, but beyond that, it’s still not clear specifically who is next.
Clinics are set up to move the people through, but the big question remains supply.
“If we can turn that around before we get our next delivery, we’re doing a good job with it,” said Dr. James Cordon, Chief Medical Integreation Officer, Hartford HealthCare.
Medical experts say Connecticut is doing what it can to push through the vaccine rollout, using up vaccine shipments in time for the next shipment. But, that leads to the question heard a lot. When am I eligible?
“It does appear that we’re going to be in good shape sooner than we originally thought, which is very good news,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, Dept. of Public Health Commissioner.
Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford says shipments are increasing, helping the state to move along, but vaccine providers say it could be three to four weeks, based on current shipments, before the state moves from the 65 and older group to the rest of Phase 1b.
“It’s difficult to say, but I would say another three to four weeks,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer, Trinity Health of New England.
Right now, the plan is to open up the vaccine to people with comorbidities and essential frontline workers. It’s still not clear if all of those people will be eligible to sign up at the same time. The state expects to share more information in the coming weeks.
“I certainly understand that people are anxious if they fall or think they fall in one of those group,” Dr. Gifford said.
Teachers are among the essential workers. The state’s largest teacher’s union wants school districts to play a role in getting their staff vaccinated, easing the process for teachers.
“I know listening to folks who have been trying to get a vaccine, you spend a lot of time trying to find an appointment,” said Jeff Leake, President of the Connecticut Education Association.
Doctor Anthony Fauci recently said he thinks the vaccine could be open to the public by April, but experts in Connecticut are split on that, agreeing that can only happen if vaccine supply goes up a lot.
“I certainly take Doctor Fauci at his word, like you say, he has good inside information,” Dr. Gifford said.
Dr. Gifford says the federal government is also helping the state be more efficient with its supply, including equipment that allows for six doses from each vial, not just five, and sending doses directly to community providers.
