HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Schools in Hartford will have a mask mandate until at least April 1, officials announced Thursday.
“We will spend the next six weeks reviewing health and safety standard operating procedures and mask protocols to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff, and families,” Hartford Public Schools said.
The statewide mask mandate for schools will expire February 28.
Local school districts are deciding if masks will still be required or if they will be optional.
