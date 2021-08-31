Officials hold meeting to discuss uptick in car jackings

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Rocky Hill officials are holding a meeting to address public safety after a recent carjacking.

This meeting started at 6. The police chief, mayor, and a state rep are in attendance.

Eyewitness News spoke with the mayor shortly before the meeting.

She says she's been asking state lawmakers to change laws to address the rash of car thefts happening across the state.

This past Saturday, in front of a bakery in Rocky Hill, police say four to five suspects in a black Volkswagen SUV pulled up to a woman sitting in her car.

One suspect pulled her from the vehicle, said he had a gun, demanded her phone, and took off with her car.

"Honestly, I was heartbroken, because I know that family. They were terrified, they were angry, they’re business owners, and it doesn’t matter who it’s happening to. It’s just an awful experience to be in your own town and have someone pull you out of your own vehicle," Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta stated.

That car has been recovered.

Mayor Marotta is calling for the state to hold a special session, much like what we’ve heard from other local leaders.