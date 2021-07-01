NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain police identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday night.
Mayor Erin Stewart's office confirmed the victim's name as 53-year-old Henryk Gudelski.
The incident happened on East Street in the area of Belden Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gudelski had been jogging on a sidewalk. Police said he died after being brought to a hospital.
"It just makes me uneasy now, just knowing that right there, that could have been my son walking my dog," New Britain resident Melody Carter said.
Officers said Wednesday morning that they learned the vehicle involved was an Audi that was stolen from Hartford.
Two suspects who were inside it fled from the scene.
Later in the day on Wednesday, New Britain police said they identified the driver of the car involved as a 17-year-old male from New Britain.
He was found in his home, hiding in a closet.
He was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, and first-degree larceny.
According to police, the teen has been arrested 13 times in the past three-and-a-half years and has faced charges like assault with a knife, assault, possession of narcotics, reckless driving, evading responsibility, larceny, robbery, and violation of probation.
The investigation remains ongoing and police are currently searching for the second occupant of the stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3131.
Should have been locked up 10 arrests ago or sent to mandatory counseling. A death that could have been avoided. Tragic.
And when these teen suspects are caught, what will happen to them??
...nothing, sad to say due to these new laws. I am so sick and tired of these hoodlums (don't matter what color) stealing cars, crashing them, causing harm, injury and death only to get a slap on the wrist. My tires were slashed by teens at Trinity College. Caught them because of the cameras. $400 and 2 new tires later (couldn't even put in a claim) they should PAY and I can't get a freaking dime! I'm still PISSED. Where are the parents/guardians? Even if the parents (one or both) don't know what's happening they should be held accountable for their offspring actions!
Good hope he now he is going to jail for murder
