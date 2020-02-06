MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Rail services reported disruptions on Thursday morning after a man was struck and killed by a train.
Amtrak officials confirmed the man was hit just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.
It happened in Madison.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Dalton, of Madison.
"There were no injuries to the 35 passengers on board or crew members," said Olivia Irvin, public relations manager for Amtrak. "The train has been delayed for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes."
Shoreline East also reported delays Thursday morning.
The train involved was headed to Boston from Newport News.
