NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven firefighter is being remembered after he died in the line of duty while battling a fire very early Wednesday morning.

Chief John Alston of the New Haven Fire Department identified the firefighter as Ricardo Torres Jr.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a multi-family home on Valley Street overnight.

Minutes after crews arrived, firefighters said they rescued a woman inside.

"Companies on arrival saw heavy fire, flames," Alston. "[There was a] report of multiple occupants trapped."

After they got the woman out, there was a mayday call.

"One firefighter reported being lost and disorientated," Alston said. "We activated our search and rescue team to find them. Turned out, it was two of them."

The second firefighter was identified as Lt. Samod Rankins.

Both firefighters were unconscious when they were found.

Torres died. Rankins was critically injured and brought to Bridgeport Hospital for respiratory injuries.

City officials said another two firefighters were hospitalized as well. They suffered minor injuries.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 that he was outside the house while firefighters were working to rescue the firefighters.

"All of a sudden, when they found out the firefighter was caught in the house, that's when they started rushing. There was the sound, the oxygen tanks, when they are running out of oxygen," said Jean-Pierre Sanchez-Solis, a New Haven resident.

Channel 3 also spoke to a woman who lives in the house.

She said it was her mother who was trapped inside the home and taken to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.

Firefighters were visibly upset on the scene.

"This is a very difficult time for our department," Alston said. "Many of our members are hurting. We ask the public [for] their prayers."

A radio call was put out to all New Haven firefighters late Wednesday morning alerting them of the tragedy.

The state fire marshal responded to the scene, along with New Haven police. A cause has yet to be determined.

Torres would have been with the department for two years this July.

Mayor Justin Elicker said it is a challenging time for the community.

"To lose someone who is truly a hero who went into harm's way to ensure the safety of others, this is something that will impact us for months and years to come," Elicker said.

Alston said that though this was tragic, heroes rose above and beyond. He also spoke about what he would like people to remember about Torres.

"I want them to remember that since he was a child, he wanted to be a firefighter," he said. "I want him to be remembered doing what he loved to do and that he sacrifice his life saving someone else."

Torres leaves behind a wife and child, and another child on the way.

Rankins joined the department three years ago and was promoted to his new position in March.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Torres' family, and can be found by clicking here.

This marked the second time in less than a week that the New Haven Fire Department had to mourn the death of one of their own.

William McMillian passed away last week at the age of 27.

