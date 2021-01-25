WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a fire over the weekend in West Hartford.
Fire officials said they received initial reports around 9:50 Saturday night about a fire on Elmfield Street.
As crews were responding, they received additional 911 calls stating that people were still inside the burning residence.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire emitting from a single family home upon arrival.
Some of the occupants of the residence were already outside and informed officials that there was one maybe two people still inside.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames and began conducting a thorough search for any parties that may have been inside.
One person was located shortly after firefighters began their search and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
On Monday, officials identified the person as 60-year-old Holly Baron.
One of the occupants of the Elmfield Street home was taken to an area hospital for, what was described as, medical evaluation.
Fire officials deemed the home inhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting those residents that were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal, West Hartford Police, and the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
