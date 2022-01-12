NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven has a plan in place to spend tens of millions of dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan.
On Wednesday at Hillhouse High School, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker laid out the city’s third phase, in how it will spend $53 million in pandemic relief money.
After a series of community forums and input from what residents wanted to see, New Haven is focusing on five categories: youth engagement, affordable housing, vocational and technical training at local school, small business and the local economy, and climate emergency.
Elicker says while the city is making progress step by step, this is a huge leap forward, describing it as a once in a lifetime investment.
“We believe we are submitting something to the board of alders that reflects the hopes and desires of our community and will have a deep, significant and long-term impact in particular those who have been under-resourced for decades,” Elicker said.
The plan needs to be approved by the Board of Alders, with a public hearing expected to happen in February.
For more details on New Haven’s plan, click here.
