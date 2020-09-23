PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Far eastern Connecticut is hurting for water. There are extreme drought conditions and the chance of it raining anytime soon is slim.
The Putnam Sewer and Water Department is now asking customers to voluntarily limit their water usage.
Putnam’s ten municipal water wells have ample supplies right now, but as a precaution, they’ve asked customer to voluntarily restrict their water usage.
“I only use water to garden with. Actually, this year I planted my plants in little buckets, so I didn’t use a lot of water,” said Mark Fekete of Killingly.
Customers in Putnam have cut back from 1.2 million gallons a day to about one million gallons a day. People who have wells are conserving too.
“Shut the water off when you’re brushing your teeth, shorten your shower, maybe reduce the amount of laundry you’re using,” said Elaine Sistare, Putnam Town Administrator.
The town’s in a severe drought condition, with the border towns and Rhode Island in extreme drought condition.
The Connecticut Water Company has urged some of its customers in the Clinton and Madison area to limit usage too.
“At home, we’re running the water less, limiting shower time,” said Rosemary Sherman.
Municipal leaders say some of the best ways to conserve water usage are:
- Stop watering lawns
- Shut off automatic irrigation systems
- Sweep patios, driveways, and sidewalks rather than hose them down
“It certainly could get worse. We hope it doesn’t get worse. Right now, it’s a voluntary measure,” Sistare said.
Another suggestion is checking your toilets. If it leaks on the inside, it’s one the biggest users of water in the house.
