SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Officials are currently investigating a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Seymour.
According to the Seymour Fire Department, the fire, which has since been put out, was reported around 4:45 a.m. at the Balance Rock Condominiums.
One apartment is heavily damaged, said Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Willis. This is the apartment where the fire started.
A man was brought to Griffin Hospital with injuries, Willis said. His condition is unknown at this time.
American Red Cross is on scene helping the temporarily displaced families.
Seymour Fire and Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit is assisting the investigation.
