(WFSB) -- After several deadly fires have been reported across the state over the past few weeks, officials are issuing reminders for people when it comes to fire safety.
The state’s fire marshal said since late February, there have been eight separate deadly fires across CT.
In at least two of those fires, more than one person died.
At the end of February, two brothers died in a New Britain house fire.
Elijah Little, 17, and Shaheen Davis, 29, died in a fire that broke out on Elam Street.
The medical examiner said they died from smoke inhalation.
At the end of March, three people were killed in a house fire in Oxford.
State troopers said 53-year-old Christopher Maseizik, 54-year-old Karl Maseizik and 71-year-old Nanci Southwell were killed in the fire.
There is no word on a cause for either of those fires at this time.
In addition to New Britain and Oxford, North Branford, Bloomfield, Shelton, Killingly, Somers and Windham have all seen fatal fires in the past month, resulting in 11 resident deaths.
Fire officials said winter is typically the worst season for fires because of heating systems, but they said the number of deadly fires this late in the season is rare.
The Connecticut Office of the State Fire Marshal in partnership with the Connecticut Fire Academy and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection ask that you and your family review these simple fire safety rules:
- Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to be sure they are working properly
- Have an escape plan with a meeting place, and practice it. Each room in your house should have two ways out
- Once you exit your home, DO NOT return. Too many people lose their lives going back into a burning home
- Have your entire heating system checked for proper operation annually
- If you or anyone in your home smokes, be extra careful with smoking materials as they are the most common cause of fatal house fires in the U.S.
- Check on any elderly relatives or neighbors to make sure their smoke detectors are working
For anyone who needs assistance with checking detectors, contact your local fire department.
A string? There have been a ton of fires this year alone. It's not particularly arid, either. Are people just being dumb?
