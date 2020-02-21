HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State officials are issuing new warnings about falling victim to utility scams.
On Friday, the State's Attorney General said his office is dealing with reports of scammers targeting lower-income Eversource customers.
Officials said the callers will demand payment immediately, or threaten to shut off their utilities.
“Know that a utility company is not going to call you or email you and ask you to pay immediately or cash or a wire transfer. They're not going to ask you to pay under threat of shutting of your utility service,” said Attorney General William Tong.
Officials say if you feel like you've fallen victim, call your utility company directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.