HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford health officials launched “Healthy Family Initiative” on Saturday morning.
The launch took place during the 9th annual Community Health and Wellness Fair at Parker Memorial Community Center.
"The purpose of us here is not only to educate but to empower and energize our community,” said Dr. Lenora Williams, MD.
The initiative is funded through a $800,000 federal grant from the Center for Disease Control.
The program is designed to reduce chronic diseases including hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity among under-served populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.