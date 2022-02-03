NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The liquor permit for The Grand Café in New Haven will not be renewed, officials said Thursday.
According to the Liquor Control Commission at the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the establishment can no longer serve alcohol.
“In its written decision, the Commission found substantial evidence to deny the liquor permit’s renewal, and found that the location and permittee to be unsuitable for a liquor permit,” DCP said.
“The Liquor Control Division at DCP takes referrals from police, businesses, organizations, residents and other institutions to ensure our liquor permit holders are acting in accordance with the law,” said DCP.
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Representative Al Paolillo released a statement:
“The decision by the Department of Consumer Protection not to renew the liquor permit for Grand Café is the right one, especially for the Fair Haven residents who seek to reclaim a part of their community beset by everything from excessive late-night noise to drug activity and violence, including several shootings. This should be a vibrant and safe community space. The work toward that end begins now thanks to this decision.”
Any complaints about a liquor permit holder in Connecticut can be shared by calling 860-713-6210 or can be sent to dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.
