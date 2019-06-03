HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- New information on the push to expand the state's medical marijuana program was released on Monday.
The state Board of Physicians met to discuss adding six new conditions that would be treatable with marijuana.
The group recommended all of them, which include Interstitial Cystitis, Intractable Neuropathic Pain that is Unresponsive to Standard Medical Treatments, MALS Syndrome (Medial Arcuate Ligament Syndrome), Tourette Syndrome, Vulvodynia and Vulvar Burning.
However, chronic pain was tabled for more discussion.
Connecticut's medical marijuana program now treats more than 30,000 patients.
