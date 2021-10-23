Daylight View Waterbury Fire

Several people were displaced after a fire in Waterbury Saturday morning.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Several people were forced out of their Waterbury home Saturday following a fire.

It happened on Second Avenue during the early morning hours.

Second Avenue Fire

A fire broke out at a home on Second Avenue in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Fifteen people were inside the residence when the fire broke out.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely. Officials said one firefighter suffered a burn to their hand while battling the flames.

One resident Eyewitness News spoke to recalled the moments when she was first alerted to the fire.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames that broke out at a home Saturday morning.

"I just have my neighbor knocking real hard. I thought it was the police and then she said that the house is on fire, and I just ran to my mother’s room and my daughter, ‘Get dressed, let’s go, let’s go’, and when I went downstairs, where I live at, the whole thing was in flames," one resident said.

The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced by the fire.

Part of Second Avenue was closed while crews worked to put out the flames, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

