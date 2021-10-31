HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire in Haddam Sunday.
Officials say the flames broke out sometime during the afternoon hours at a residence on Saybrook Road.
State Police, along with members of the Durham and Middletown Fire Departments, responded to the scene to assist the Haddam Fire Department.
Investigators noted that the home had been vacant for quite some time.
