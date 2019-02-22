MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a house fire on School Street in Manchester on Thursday.
The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, and smoke could be seen billowing miles away.
Nobody was at the home at the time and no injuries were reported.
On Friday, officials said it was determined that the fire was deliberately set.
Manchester and State Fire Marshals and the Manchester Police Department are working collaboratively on a criminal investigation at this time.
