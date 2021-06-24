NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One year ago, the Elm City took down its statue of Christopher Columbus, and the debate over what happened that day and what will replace it is still as divisive as ever.
Hundreds filled this green to watch the statue come down a year ago today.
Today, a much small group gathered, determined to get the statue back, but the mayor says the city is moving forward.
“There’s still a real bad feeling, a bad taste in our mouth," Louis Pane of the Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven said.
This morning, a number of Italian Americans gathered in Wooster Square reflecting on the statue that stood here for more than 100 years and temporarily putting up a sign that says 'All Lives Matter', with the flags of countries from around the world.
“We are not trying to divide. We’re trying to unite communities, all communities, not just the Italians, all communities, and it seems like the mayor, by doing what he did, is trying to divide communities and tear us apart," Peter Cirscoulo, Jr. of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society says.
Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton and Karen Dubois Walton, who’s challenging Mayor Justin Elicker for New Haven’s Democratic nomination, joined them this morning.
For many Italian Americans, Columbus symbolizes a sense of pride and history, but others argue the statue served as a painful reminder to the indigenous people and the explorer’s treatment of slaves and minorities.
“I think if we all look back on the last year, our community has gone through some incredibly challenging conversations," Mayor Justin Elicker said.
Shortly after the statue came down, the city formed a committee to come up with a new monument to replace Columbus, highlighting the long history of Italian Americans in the Elm City, while still being appreciated by everyone.
A number of proposals are now on the table and the mayor says he hopes they’ll get a recommendation soon.
“My sense is they’ve been working very collaboratively in a way that honors Italian American history, but is also sensitive to the overall concerns of some residents about the history of New Haven as being a welcoming city," continued Elicker.
But for those gathered on this green, they just want the statue back.
"We need to add to the culture. We can’t destroy past history. We need to build on it, go forward and expand, and if there were mistakes made, yes, let's correct them, but let's not try to erase what was done," added Cirscoulo, Jr.
While the city is moving forward with a new monument, the group here says they’re not giving up yet, saying the expect to file a federal lawsuit in the next two months.
