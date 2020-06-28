HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Another 2020 fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Hebron Harvest Fair Superintendent Russell Strumskas made the announcement over the weekend.
This would've been the fair's fiftieth anniversary.
"While we ran into problems with having entertainment and ultimately a carnival as other Fairs and events cancelled, the main decision was obviously the health and safety of everyone involved. Without clear guidance on what the rules will be at the time of the Fair, it is impossible to prepare a modified Fair with constantly moving targets relying on our staff of all volunteers. We did not want to present an event that was only a small portion of what we normally produce, and for all these reasons we have postponed the Fair," explained Strumskas.
However, this does not mean that patrons cannot have any of the traditional fair food.
Strumskas says that officials are working on planning an event that would allow patrons to come get their favorite foods and treats.
The event is tentatively slated for September 12 and 13.
Next year's fair is scheduled to run from September 9 through 12, in which they will celebrate their fiftieth anniversary.
