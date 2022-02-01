NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Southern Connecticut State University says the Omega Zeta Pi sorority has been suspended at the school after a video surfaced of members mocking the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
The announcement was made by the school Tuesday evening.
School officials say the video clip shows some of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.'s historical and cultural traditions being mocked.
Officials say school leaders have met with members of both sororities and other student groups on campus.
“University leaders have since met extensively with members of both sororities as well as campus student groups to develop concrete action steps that confront this issue head-on, hold individuals and organizations accountable for their actions, and identify educational and outreach opportunities that promote both knowledge and inclusion,” school officials said.
The incident will be investigated by an independent party, officials said.
“If the organization or individual members are found responsible for violating university policy, appropriate sanctions will be rendered,” the school said.
University president Joe Bertolino released a statement:
“As I outlined in my initial communication on Sunday, I feel that it's important to confront this issue head on, hold individuals and organizations accountable for their actions, & explore and provide educational and outreach opportunities that promote both knowledge & inclusion.”
