NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – City officials in New Haven say hundreds of vaccines were improperly stored.
Officials say it impacts about 650 people who got the Pfizer vaccine at the New Haven Health Department clinic at 54 Meadow Street from December 23 to February 7.
The city says there are no health concerns, but it could impact the shot’s effectiveness.
“The shot won’t hurt you, it’s just a question of whether or not it’s doing its job,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
Elicker said the city found out this week that roughly 650 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were frozen for a longer period time than needed.
That can impact the vaccine’s strength.
“There’s specific directions about how long vaccines should be in a freezer versus put in the refrigerator and that timeline was not appropriately followed,” Elicker said.
“Our main goal at the health department is to carry out the mission of protecting the health of our residents and we have been doing a massive covid response in the last 2 years, giving out a number of doses of vaccines,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
The city says its given out more than 20,000 doses before coming across the recent storage problem.
They say no other doses were impacted but asked the state Department of Public Health to conduct a review.
“The potential issue is someone is not protected as they could be. A lot the folks were receiving boosters, 3/4 fully vaccinated but there are a lot of evidence that boosters really help out, so we want to make sure, as quickly as possibly can, we provide a recommendation, where in other circumstances, this has also happened, is simply to get an additional dose,” Elicker said.
The city says it is in talks with Pfizer and the Department of Public Health about what it will recommend to impacted individuals.
It’s likely the recommendation will be another dose, but they’re waiting to get the official word.
Anyone impacted will be contacted directly by the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.