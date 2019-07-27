HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police Interim Chief Jason Thody and Mayor Luke Bronin provided details of Friday night’s officer-involved shooting in a press conference Saturday morning.
Interim Chief Thody said the police Street Crimes Unit was on routine patrol when they attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Russ Street and New Park Avenue. The vehicle did not stop, and drove east on Capitol Avenue, then onto the I-84 West on-ramp.
As officers continued to follow the suspect, a second police vehicle, from the Fugitive Task Force, was in the area and joined the pursuit onto the on-ramp.
Chief Thody said they are using body cam footage from three separate Hartford Police officers.
Officials said as the car attempted to flee, they had to stop because of a traffic jam.
As officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the vehicle backed up towards officers in an attempt to flee. They then hit a citizen’s car.
Officers approached the suspect vehicle on foot after deploying a stop stick and stopping the vehicle.
Chief Thody said a front seat passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.
Police say that as officers continued to approach, the driver of the vehicle exited the car and violently attacked an officer. A struggle ensued between police and the suspect. The suspect then gained control of one of the officer’s firearms.
As the driver was pulled from the vehicle, he was in possession of the officer’s gun, and shot by police, Chief Thody said.
“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we train to avoid using deadly force whenever possible, but sometimes circumstances leave our officers with no alternative,” said Chief Thody.
“We take any incident involving the use of force very seriously, particularly an incident like this, that results in a loss of life,” said Mayor Bronin.
Mayor Bronin said it is critical for them to release as much information as possible as quickly as possible.
“I watched that video footage last night, and what I see on that video is what Chief Thody just described,” he said. “I see the operator of the vehicle charge and attack our officers, a struggle ensues, and it seems clear from the video that the operator of the vehicle attempts to get control of an officer’s weapon, appears to get control of an officer’s weapon, and appears to be in possession of that weapon when he is shot.”
Mayor Bronin says he has asked the body camera footage to be released as quickly as possible.
“This is precisely why it is so important to have body camera footage, so that we can see as best we can an accurate depiction of what happened in real time,” he said.
“I am also thankful that none of our police officers were injured or killed. This was a very dangerous situation,” said Mayor Bronin.
The I-84 West on-ramp on Capitol Avenue was still closed as police continued to investigate Saturday morning.
