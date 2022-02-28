NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An update to how national supply chain issues have been impacting the state was given on Monday morning.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. in New Haven.
Across Connecticut, reported supply chain disruptions were said to be the result of suppliers who faced continued labor and transportation challenges from COVID-19.
DeLauro, the House Appropriations Committee chair, and Elicker highlighted the America COMPETES Act's strategic investments which were meant to strengthen supply chains and bolster American economic competitiveness.
They were joined by CEO and president of Connecticut Foodshare Jason Jakubowski and state Sen. Jorge Cabrera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.