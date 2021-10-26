(WFSB) - Much like the rest of the country, Connecticut is seeing an increase in the number of calls to poison control regarding a child that has been exposed to marijuana edibles.
Attorney General William Tong says that even though these edibles may look like candy to small children, in reality, they are not and pose a threat to their health if eaten.
He and other officials are discussing the matter at 11 a.m., streaming on the CH 3 app:
With Halloween happening this weekend, officials want to raise awareness about these candies and make sure parents and guardians are checking the candy their kids collect.
(1) comment
They pose less of a threat to their health than Tylenol. No child will die, even if they eat a whole bag. That said, the parents that get these edibles need to do a better job at hiding their stash. And, it is just so convenient that this story gets published so close to Halloween when the anti-marijuana crowd starts with their scare tactics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.