HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following calls for transparency following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hartford, officials released video from the incident on Monday afternoon.
Authorities released body camera footage of the shooting that happened on I-84 Friday night.
Alphonso Zaporta, 41, of Windsor, was killed when he attacked and grabbed an officer's weapon, police said.
The videos show the chaotic moments leading up to the shooting, including a physical struggle with an officer, and Zaporta gaining control of the officer's firearm.
Mayor Luke Bronin said Zaporta was "in possession of the weapon when he was shot."
According to officials, body cam video is typically withheld from the public for investigative purposes for more than just a few days.
Officers said they tried to stop Zaporta, whom sources said had a lengthy criminal record.
Several other officers, including Det. Zack Sherry with the fugitive task force, were called in for backup.
However, construction on I-84 prevented Zaporta from fleeing. His passenger was able to get out without incident.
Police said the body cam video from three of the five responding officers showed Zaporta violently attacking an officer and at one point gaining access to an officer's gun.
They said that's when Sherry shot and killed Zaporta.
Afterward, police said they recovered a 9mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds. It was reported stolen from Springfield, MA and found inside the vehicle Zaporta was driving.
According to a source, Zaporta criminal record is long, with convictions dating back to 1994.
His most recent prison sentence stems from convictions in 2007 that include burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, assault, and interfering with an officer and/or resisting arrest.
He was released after spending eight years in prison, but soon after violated his probation in 2016.
Hartford Interim Police Chief Jason Thody spoke about the incident over the weekend.
"Any loss of life is a tragedy," Thody said. "We train to avoid using deadly force whenever possible, but sometimes circumstances leave our officers with no alternative."
State police described Sherry as a 14-year veteran of the police force.
He is on administrative leave, per policy.
In addition to the body cam footage, Channel 3 was told that Sherry's personnel file could also be available on Monday.
