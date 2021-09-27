NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials have determined fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Junior's cause of death.
The office of the chief medical examiner says that Torres died from asphyxia due to lack of breathing gas.
His death was ruled an accident.
Torres died while working to put out a house fire on back in May.
New Haven firefighter Samod Rankins was critically injured in the same fire and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
This past Saturday, Torres was added to the State Firefighters Memorial in Windsor Locks.
