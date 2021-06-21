STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Faster train service is planned for Connecticut riders.
The goal is to get to and from New York City faster.
During a news conference on Monday morning, those behind the plan promised that by 2022, 10 minutes will be removed from the daily commute between New Haven to New York.
The announcement comes on the same day Metro North added 24 more trains during peak hours between the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem lines.
Many people are now using their services for work or heading to vacation after gaining confidence to travel.
The plan announced on Monday also has a timeline up to 2035 to upgrade things like the tracks and make sure they are straight, as well as upgrading the signal system.
The plans were made following the results of a comprehensive study.
