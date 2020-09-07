MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Families across the state had big plans on Labor Day.
The beautiful weather meant the beaches were packed, but experts with the Connecticut Department of Public Health wanted to make sure people celebrated safely to avoid an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
The beautiful weather on Monday brought crowds of people to area beaches.
While officials wanted beach-goers to enjoy the day, they have been encouraging them to stay safe, and take precautions.
The department issued an alert because they have seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases among college students and some may stem from cookouts.
The fear is that, as the summer stretches toward its conclusion, people may let their guards down. So, those you are celebrating on Monday are reminded to be smart.
People going to the beach were urged to try to stay 15 feet away from people who are not part of your group, and make sure to bring your mask in case people get too close.
Also, people were encouraged to arrive early, as the state parks are expected to fill up.
As of about 11 a.m., Miller's Pond had already reached capacity.
Around noon, Silver Sands State park in Milford reached its parking capacity, but beachgoers still had plenty of room to spread out.
All state parks have limited parking capacity due to COVID-19 concerns.
Experts say Connecticut has done a good job so far compared to other states with masks and social distancing, so let's keep it that way and avoid a summer surge.
To keep tabs on what parks are open or closed, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.