WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An officer-involved shooting involving state police is under investigation in West Haven.
The investigation is happening in the area of Campbell Avenue from Highland Street to Abner Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
According to state police, it started as a possible carjacking investigation in the Norwalk area.
Troopers were able to locate the accused vehicle, which led to a chase into West Haven.
State Police officials are expected to give an update on the shooting. Watch live here.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
