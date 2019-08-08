NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Haven, city officials are beefing up security ahead of this year’s Puerto Rican Festival following a threatening Facebook post.
On Thursday, organizers had already planned to gather at City Hall to raise the Puerto Rican flag, but they also used it as an opportunity to reassure attendees that they are taking the threatening post seriously.
In response to a news article about this weekend’s festival a Facebook user said the event “is why we need 30 round magazines.”
Police are haven't determined the threat's credibility, including if the user posted under a fake name, but they said they are not taking it lightly.
“We've been investigating the incident, suffice it to say we are taking it seriously,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoneil Reyes.
Multiple departments will have a hand in ensuring security on Saturday.
City officials also urged residents to report any suspicious activity.
Officials said Puerto Ricans in New Haven and around the U.S. have already faced so much in recent years, they urge people to come out on Saturday as a show of strength and solidarity.
“Even though this is the act of a cowardly person who wants to spread hate, we are not taking it lightly,” Reyes said.
Joe Rodriguez, president of Puerto Ricans United, said the post won't deter attendees from coming out.
“Yes, it's a celebration of our culture but it's also an opportunity for us to stand united as a people,” Rodriguez said.
He added that Puerto Ricans have been through a lot in recent years, both on the mainland and the island.
Major economic issues, massive protests, and the resignation of former governor Ricardo Rossello, devastation from Hurricane Maria, and hateful rhetoric, including from politicians. Those are just some of the difficulties Puerto Ricans have faced recently, Rodriguez said.
“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Ricans on the mainland, we need to take a play out of their playbook,” Rodriguez said.
This is the fourth annual Puerto Rican festival, but Rodriguez says New Haven has a history of celebrating Puerto Rican culture through parades and other events.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp says these cultural events are away for the city to come together.
“We are a city that knows our diversity is our strength,” Harp said.
The festival will showcase Puerto Rican culture through food, music, games, and other activities beginning at 1 p.m. on the New Haven green.
