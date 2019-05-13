NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews continued to investigate the cause of a mosque fire in New Haven on Monday.
A criminal investigation is now underway after officials said Monday afternoon they believe the fire was intentionally set.
Fire crews knocked down the fire Sunday at the Diyanet Mosque located on Middletown Avenue.
"Because it’s a house of worship, and what’s going on in our nation right now, we want to make sure the state police is on scene paralleling this investigation," said Chief John Alston, New Haven Fire Department.
Officials said crews were called around 4 p.m. to the second alarm fire that started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second level.
A man who called firefighters about it was inside the mosque at the time but was able to safely make it out.
As firefighters worked to save the mosque, a crowd of worshipers huddled in the rain in tears.
"Any time a fire like this happens, it affects an entire community, not just families, but people of faith as well," Alston said. "And we appreciate the well wishes. We’ve also spoken to the imam who is on the scene and we’re going to provide as much assistance as we can."
The fire caused significant damage, officials confirmed.
The building was new and still under construction at the time. The original mosque is behind it and still used.
However, it was unknown if services would be able to be held there on Monday.
Mosque leaders posted to their Facebook page "Alhamdulillah," or "'praise be to God' no one was hurt."
Worshippers are asking for prayers as they rebuild.
A GoFundMe has been established to support the mosque, click here for more.
