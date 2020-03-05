ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- While there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, testing is being done and people have self quarantined as a precaution.
On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Public Health said eight coronavirus tests have been conducted at the lab in Rocky Hill so far, all of which have come back negative.
As of Thursday afternoon, there hadn’t been any new tests done at the facility, which signals the other potential patients have not met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s office also confirmed that at least 200 people in the state have been monitored for the COVID-19 coronavirus since February.
Those patients self quarantined after officials asked them to remain home and stay away from others for 14 days.
The cases were referred to the Dept. of Public Health by doctors.
State officials said the Dept. of Public Health has one kit that can test 600 people, but they are asking for additional kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The criteria for a coronavirus test is when someone comes in with flu-like symptoms and has had close contact with a coronavirus patient, or flu-like symptoms with hospitalization and travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea, or flu-like symptoms or pneumonia with hospitalization where doctors have already ruled out the flu.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
