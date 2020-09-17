NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the Jefferson Elementary School in New Britain were notified this week of a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school.
District leaders said they were made aware of the case on Tuesday evening.
The person who tested positive was last at the school on Sept. 8.
It is unclear if it was a student or staff member who tested positive, but that person was instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The New Britain Public Health Department determined that there were no close contacts with this case. Therefore, Jefferson School will remain fully open at this time.
School officials said they have not received any other reports of students or staff members experiencing symptoms resembling those of COVID-19.
“As a reminder, if staff or students exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling ill, they should remain at home. If a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, the school nurse should be informed immediately. As always, it is our priority to ensure the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. We cannot stress enough how important it is to frequently wash your hands, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing so we can help stop the spread of the virus,” a letter to parents said.
