BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A shooting has been reported outside a courthouse in Bridgeport.
City officials said four people inside a car that was outside of the Golden Hill Courthouse were shot just after noon on Monday.
They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
It appears at this time that the shooting was targeted.
Police said there is no immediate threat to the area.
Bridgeport police, state police and AMR responded to the scene.
My thoughts are this if we follow your rules set forth then we cannot possibly post a comment, it says proactive so you would prefer me to say that the Jewish nursing home in West Hartford did an excellent job at treating me poorly and actually negligent by one nurse only and when I called you I could not voice my opinion either but if I say how wonderful the rest of the staff was I'm ok! Since I'm not a left right or whatever believer I can only say that you folks want no true conflict at all unless yes unless you create it! Have a wonderful day, see that's what you wanted! You got it! Hope you enjoyed!
