HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Parts of the country have been severely impacted by wintry weather, which is causing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
In Connecticut, it appears that vaccine appointments are still good to go, but the state still has a few days before the next shipment is supposed to arrive.
However, it really depends on how quickly the national rollout can get back on track.
“We’ve talked before about our inventory management and the partnership we have with our providers who are so great at working together to loan doses from site-to-site,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer.
The governor’s office is trying to get out in front of any potential delays in the next shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.
However, snow and severe cold are blanketing the country, including major shipping hubs in Tennessee.
“We haven’t received any notification from the Department of Public Health that there will be tightening of supply because of weather,” said Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer, Trinity Health of New England.
Health care providers said they have not heard any reason to expect any delays for Connecticut’s shipment.
Normally that comes early in the week, meaning there's still time for vaccine shipments to get back on track.
Federal officials say they're pushing for that to happen as soon as possible.
“That's going to mean longer appointment hours, that's going to mean more shipping hours and we're going to ask everyone to play their part,” said Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
Vaccine providers also say Connecticut’s supply can withstand a delay of a day or two without any impact.
A longer delay could mean a need to reschedule appointments. That will be easier thanks to new clinics popping up, including one at Mohegan Sun Casino.
Trinity Health of New England and Hartford HealthCare both have more clinics opening as they try to get into cities.
Both health care networks say they're also working on new ways to reach people who are having difficulty making appointments.
