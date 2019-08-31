Crews responded to a fire at an old meat packing building in Beacon Falls Thursday morning.

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The Beacon Falls Fire Marshal's Office is seeking the public's help as they investigate a recent fire at an old meat packing building. 

The office is asking residents with security cameras in the area of Rimmon Hill Road to contact them as soon as possible. Rimmon Hill Road, Back Rimmon Road, West Road, Pines Bridge Road, and surrounding streets are areas of interest. 

Officials are investigating a fire that resulted in the demolition of an old meat packing building on Rimmon Hill Road on Thursday. The fire took nearly six hours to get under control, and resulted in a bus route being canceled for students. 

Deputy Fire Marshal Cal Brennan can be reached at 203-598-8827. 

