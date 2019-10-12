SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- School officials in Shelton are seeking disciplinary action after Superintendent Chris Clouet said a student allegedly spat on a patron at the African American History Museum in Washington D.C.
Superintendent Clouet issued a statement on Facebook on Friday morning to parents about an incident where he said a white male student allegedly spit on a black patron while visiting the African American History Museum on the students’ annual Washington D.C.
Clouet said the group was thrown out of the museum shortly thereafter.
“This kind of action is not a reflection of who our students are, or who we are as a community,” explained Clouet. “But this is now, regrettably, a pattern of behavior that is
disrespectful and does not serve anyone well.”
Clouet encouraged parents to speak with their students about tolerant behavior. He added that the student would be disciplined at school for his actions.
