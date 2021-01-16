(WFSB) - Police are preparing for possible armed protests at all fifty state capitols tomorrow.
In Connecticut, law enforcement projects around 2,000 people could descend into the capital region.
Over recent days, police have increased their presence at the capitol, yet we're learning they’re also looking at other possible targets, like state and federal buildings.
The message tonight is clear: stay out of the capital city tomorrow.
Political unrest rises as America prepares to welcome the next administration.
"With the current climate in America today, I’m not going to sugarcoat this. I think this is going to look different from what we’re used to," Capitol Police Chief Luiz Casanova says.
This somber prediction follows after F.B.I. intel reveals armed protests could flood state capitols across the nation Sunday, yet the agency says it has not seen any credible threats in our state, but continues to monitor any threats in the coming days.
It reports:
"Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will be maintaining an around the clock heightened posture to monitor for any emergency threats to the region."
State capitol police tell Eyewitness News it'd rather be prepared and underwhelmed than experience what outnumbered and overwhelmed officers faced in D.C. on January 6.
Then, the leading superpower of the free world spiraled into mayhem during the deadly siege.
"One thing to keep in mind, however, is that many of these groups openly call for civil war," Jeffrey Treistman, National Security Professor for the University of New Haven and former advisory to the Iraqi State Department, stated.
Jeffrey Treistman tells Eyewitness News these protests could attract groups looking for a political coup.
Meanwhile, it can also attract unwanted friction as state and local leaders urged people to stay away from the capitol.
"We don't want counter demonstrators coming. We don't want people rubbernecking, coming out to see what is happening," explained Gov. Ned Lamont.
"This is a time when we would all benefit from trying to bring the temperature down," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added.
Social media giants are also trying to turn down the heat.
Companies are cracking down on violent content while curbing the spread of misinformation.
Perhaps this is the most critical part of our reporting.
If you happen to see something suspicious on social media or offline, you can leave the F.B.I. a tip at 1-800-callfbi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.