NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials will get a tour of a center in New Haven meant to help criminals re-enter society.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they'll highlight the work of the New Haven Re-entry Welcome Center.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. Stream it below:
They will be joined by Welcome Center Director Keisha Gatison, New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez, Project Fresh Start Director Carlos Sosa-Lombardo, as well as representatives from the Workforce Alliance, Youth Connect, Project Longevity, and the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program. Following the speaking program, center staff will provide a brief tour.
Elicker described the re-entry welcome center as a one-stop-shop for returning citizens to receive wrap-around support, such as housing, job training, substance abuse treatment, and health care.
It's located at 830 Grand Ave. and is operated by Project M.O.R.E. who has been providing support to returning citizens for more than four decades.
Last week, President Joe Biden named helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities as a key pillar in his national strategy to combat violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.